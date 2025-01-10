Red Sox $32 Million All-Star Seen As 'Win-Win' Option For Yankees
There are a few intriguing former members of the Boston Red Sox available in free agency right now with Spring Training quickly approaching.
Pitchers and catchers will report to camp in just over one month. There still are plenty of free agents that need to find new homes before the spring gets here. One who still is out there is former Red Sox All-Star Kenley Jansen.
Jansen had a two-year, $32 million deal with Boston that expired at the end of the 2024 season. It doesn't seem like there is any chance he's going to return. His stint in Boston was great on the mound, but he was consistently in trade rumors and then left the team with just a few days left in the season.
Any team looking for bullpen help would be lucky to have him. But, who will ultimately sign him? Newsweek's Drew VonScio suggested that a move could be a "win-win" for the New York Yankees.
"Kenley Jansen is one of the top relievers left on the free agency market," VonScio said. "At 36 years old, he posted a 3.29 ERA and recorded 27 saves for the Boston Red Sox. His strikeout numbers are as strong as they've ever been with fanning over 10 batters per nine innings. As he's gotten older, walks have started to become a little more of an issue, but he is resilient more often than not on the mound.
"Signing a player like Jansen to strengthen your own team and weaken the Red Sox is a win-win for the Yankees. Jansen would benefit from having Williams there to help ease some of the pressure, and it would give Aaron Boone a choice on who to use based on the situation."
If the Yankees were to sign Jansen, that would be unfortunate because Boston would have to face him at least in the 2025 season a lot. But, anything could happen.
