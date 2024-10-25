Red Sox $32 Million All-Star Unlikely To Return With Massive Market
The Boston Red Sox wanted to had a dependable closer to the bullpen ahead of the 2023 season.
Boston's bullpen had been giving the team trouble in recent years and it lacked a dependable option at the end of games. Because of this, the Red Sox went out and signed one of the best closers in baseball history in Kenley Jansen.
Jansen signed a two-year, $32 million deal ahead of the 2023 season and he was everything the team could've hoped for over the last two years. Jansen was an All-Star in 2023 and appeared in 105 games overall over the last two years and recorded a 3.44 ERA and had 56 saves.
Over the last two seasons there also were plenty of rumors that he could be traded at various times. Boston held onto him, but the relationship between the two sides seemed to be strained at times.
Now, Jansen will be entering free agency again and it doesn't seem like there is any chance that he is returning. Jansen left the team early at the end of the season and there have been rumors and speculation that he could sign elsewhere, including the Los Angeles Dodgers.
It's too early to tell where he will go, but FanSided's Zach Pressnell did rank him as the second-best closer who will be available and expects him to have a large market full of contenders.
"Kenley Jansen has been an elite closer for over a decade now," Pressnell said. "He's recorded at least 20 saves in six of the last seven seasons, with the only exception being the Covid-19 shortened 2020 season. Though he didn't post an elite ERA with the Boston Red Sox this season, Jansen posted elite per nine numbers along with a WHIP just above 1.00.
"Adding him to a bullpen gives more than just a productive arm. He's a presence in the bullpen and in the clubhouse. All contending teams will likely make an offer for Jansen this Winter."
Don't be shocked if he signs elsewhere quickly when free agency opens up.
More MLB: Red Sox Could Land Ex-Yankees Star To $32 Million Deal, Per Insider