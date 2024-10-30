Red Sox $48 Million Star Urged To Cut Ties With Boston In Favor Of Phillies
Will the Boston Red Sox find a way to retain one of their top hitters from the 2024 Major League Baseball season?
This has been a question that has been swirling for months. Boston acquired Tyler O'Neill ahead of the 2024 season, knowing that he would be a free agent at the end of the year. He performed well above expectations and finished the season with 31 home runs and 61 RBIs in 113 games played.
O'Neill had a great contract year and currently is projected to get a three-year deal worth $48 million, according to Spotrac. This is just a projection and surely will not be exact as real teams starting bidding for his services,
The Red Sox have hinted that they are interested in a reunion, but other teams will be interested in him as well. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand put together a list of the top free agents with possible landing spots and had the Philadelphia Phillies as his top "potential fit."
"Tyler O'Neill, OF (age: 30)," Feinsand said. "A change of scenery proved to be the perfect tonic for O’Neill, who belted 31 home runs with an .847 OPS in 113 games for the Red Sox after a pair of down seasons with St. Louis in 2022-23. The two-time Gold Glove Award winner topped the 100-game mark for only the second time in his career, and his injury history might hamper his chances of securing a long-term contract. Potential fits: Phillies, Red Sox, (Kansas City Royals)."
Philadelphia won 95 games last season and needs to improve its offense from the outfield. O'Neill could be that guy, but hopefully he lands in Boston instead.
More MLB: Red Sox Linked To 26-Home Run Slugger In Line For $66 Million Deal