Red Sox $7.5 Million Fan-Favorite 'Has Been Connected' To 2 Teams
One former Boston Red Sox fan-favorite is looking for his next opportunity for the 2025 season.
Former Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta has been with the organization since being acquired in 2020 but is a free agent and doesn't seem like he's going to be coming back to town. There was some chatter about a possible reunion, but the Red Sox have brought Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler to town to help stabilize the rotation since.
There doesn't seem to be space for Pivetta any longer and it wouldn't be a shock to see him sign elsewhere. But, where will he go? The New York Post's Jon Heyman said that he "has been connected" to the Cincinnati Reds and Toronto Blue Jays.
"The uber-talented Nick Pivetta has been connected to the Reds, Jays, and others but that QO could complicate things," Heyman said.
Pivetta logged a 4.14 ERA last year across 27 total appearances but he has been one of the more talked about available pitchers this offseason. Teams seem to love his makeup and advanced metrics. Plus, he's just 31 years old.
Pivetta turned down the Red Sox's qualifying offer for the 2025 season with the hopes of landing a multi-year deal after making $7.5 million last year. With the market moving slowly, it seems like that may have been a tough gamble. But there still is plenty of time left for him to prove that idea wrong.
Hopefully, Pivetta finds his next deal soon and can shine in 2025.
