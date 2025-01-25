Red Sox $7.5 Million Fan-Favorite Tied To Surprising NL Contender
The 2024 Major League Baseball season certainly was an interesting one.
There were teams that lived up to expectations and plenty that didn’t. One that didn’t live up to expectations was the Atlanta Braves. The Braves made the playoffs, but they were supposed to be one of the top contenders in the National League but injuries derailed their season.
The Braves should be better in 2025 with improved health, but they should be looking to add as well. Atlanta lost All-Star starting pitcher Max Fried this offseason and also lost Charlie Morton. The Braves could use a starting pitcher and Bleacher Report’s Zachary Rymer suggested Nick Pivetta as a fit.
“The Braves have lost Max Fried and Charlie Morton from their rotation and A.J. Minter from their bullpen,” Rymer said. “And they've been replaced by...well, that's basically a 404 error right there. The Braves reportedly had a deal with Jeff Hoffman, only to walk away from it after noticing a shoulder issue in his physical.
“Per Mark Bowman of MLB.com, he might have initially been used as a starter before being moved to the pen in the latter half of his deal. If it's a swingman the Braves want, potential pivot targets include Nick Pivetta and Andrew Heaney.”
Pivetta made just $7.5 million with Boston in 2025 and is due for a raise but turned down the qualifying offer from the Red Sox. His market is hard to gauge because of this. But, the Braves need pitching so it’s not hard to see why this would make sense.
