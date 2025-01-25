Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox $7.5 Million Fan-Favorite Tied To Surprising NL Contender

There still are some high-profile free agents still available

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 11, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta (37) throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Sep 11, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta (37) throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2024 Major League Baseball season certainly was an interesting one.

There were teams that lived up to expectations and plenty that didn’t. One that didn’t live up to expectations was the Atlanta Braves. The Braves made the playoffs, but they were supposed to be one of the top contenders in the National League but injuries derailed their season.

The Braves should be better in 2025 with improved health, but they should be looking to add as well. Atlanta lost All-Star starting pitcher Max Fried this offseason and also lost Charlie Morton. The Braves could use a starting pitcher and Bleacher Report’s Zachary Rymer suggested Nick Pivetta as a fit.

“The Braves have lost Max Fried and Charlie Morton from their rotation and A.J. Minter from their bullpen,” Rymer said. “And they've been replaced by...well, that's basically a 404 error right there. The Braves reportedly had a deal with Jeff Hoffman, only to walk away from it after noticing a shoulder issue in his physical.

“Per Mark Bowman of MLB.com, he might have initially been used as a starter before being moved to the pen in the latter half of his deal. If it's a swingman the Braves want, potential pivot targets include Nick Pivetta and Andrew Heaney.”

Pivetta made just $7.5 million with Boston in 2025 and is due for a raise but turned down the qualifying offer from the Red Sox. His market is hard to gauge because of this. But, the Braves need pitching so it’s not hard to see why this would make sense. 

More MLB: Report: Alex Bregman Has 3+ Long-Term Offers; Are Red Sox Involved?

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News