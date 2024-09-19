Red Sox $7.5 Million Veteran Expecting 2025 Season To Be His Last
The Boston Red Sox haven't performed as they hoped over the last few years, but that doesn't mean there haven't been bright spots.
Boston was looking for ways to improve the bullpen ahead of the 2023 season and took a chance on then-37-year-old reliever Chris Martin. Boston certainly made the right call in bringing in Martin. He shined in 2023 and was one of the best relievers in baseball.
Martin logged an eye-popping 1.05 ERA and 46-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 51 1/3 innings pitched. He has impressed once again with Boston this season and has logged a 3.35 ERA across 41 appearances with an even better 47-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 40 1/3 innings pitched.
Boston will have to make a decision this winter. Martin will be a free agent this winter. It's unclear if he will be back with Boston, but it would be the right call if it were to bring him back. It would only be for a short time, though, as he's expecting to pitch just one more season, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"Red Sox righty Chris Martin said last July that he plans to pitch for as long as a team wants him," Cotillo said.“I’m going to play for as long as they let me — as long as I can still do it,” Martin said.
"Fourteen months later, he has a new perspective on his career. 'To be 100% honest, I think next year will be my last year,' Martin said. The Red Sox setup man, who turned 38 on June 2, plans to pitch in 2025, but he said he’s 95% sure that will be it for him. He is eligible for free agency after the 2024 season."
Boston should bring him back in 2025 but then he may hang his cleats up afterward.
More MLB: Red Sox Pitcher Predicted To Leave Boston After Failed Trade