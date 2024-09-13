Red Sox $90 Million Star Surprisingly Called 'Obvious Trade Candidate'
The Boston Red Sox will have some tough decisions to make this winter.
Boston is right in the middle of a playoff race right now but once the season ends, the club likely will make some changes. The Red Sox have some top prospects knocking on the big league door -- including outfielder Roman Anthony.
The Red Sox also will be looking to add this winter. Boston's starting rotation should be its top priority, but there will be other changes made. One player who surprisingly was called an "obvious trade candidate" was designated hitter/outfielder Masataka Yoshida by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
"Yoshida is an obvious trade candidate, but good luck getting anything for him when he is owed $18 million in each of the next three seasons," Rosenthal said. "(Triston Casas) showed tremendous promise last season, hitting 24 home runs with a .856 OPS and finishing third for (American League) Rookie of the Year. He missed almost four months this season with a strained left rib cage, yet at 24 his future remains bright. The Red Sox won't want to trade him."
The 31-year-old is in a weird spot with Boston. He has been good this season when he has been healthy and is slashing .286/.356/.423 with nine home runs and 49 RBIs in 96 games played. Although he has been great offensively, Boston has exclusively used him as a designated hitter this year and won't put him back in the outfield in 2025 due to a surplus. Plus, they don't utilize him against left-handed pitchers as much anymore.
Yoshida should be in Bostons lineup more than he is as he is one of the team's most capable hitters, but the club likely will have to make a tough decision about him this winter.
