Red Sox Acquire Veteran Setup Man With 'Playoff Experience' From Angels
The Boston Red Sox went shopping for bullpen reinforcements on Tuesday and didn't come up empty.
Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow pulled off another trade in the early evening, acquiring veteran right-handed reliever Luis García from the Los Angeles Angels, per John Heyman of the New York Post.
Full details of the deal have not yet surfaced.
García, 37, is an experienced setup man who figures to help stabilize late-inning situations for the Red Sox in support of closer Kenley Jansen. García has compiled a 3.71 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings this year. He is a free agent after the season.
Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reacted to the trade on X, sounding optimistic.
"37-year-old RH reliever who has been around, has playoff experience and has pitched well this season as a set-up man," Abraham said.
By adding both García and Lucas Sims to the Red Sox 'pen on Tuesday, Breslow has addressed another of Boston's needs: relief pitching.
Breslow walks away from the deadline having also added to the Red Sox rotation (James Paxton) and lineup (Danny Jansen).
It can be argued that Breslow fell short in significantly bolstering Boston's plate production, but it's been an overall solid deadline for the Red Sox.
More MLB: Red Sox Suggested As Destination For Powerful Marlins All-Star Slugger