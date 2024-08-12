Red Sox Add Former Yankees Prospect To Active Roster In 'Remarkable' Promotion
The Boston Red Sox added what could be a rising star to their roster on Monday, and they stole him from the New York Yankees.
Mickey Gasper, 28, recently grabbed headlines for his string of ridiculously good hitting with Triple A Worcester Red Sox, and now a big league promotion has arrived.
On Monday, Boston announced that it had added the catcher/first baseman prospect to its active roster ahead of a three-game series at Fenway Park against the Texas Rangers.
Alex Speier of the Boston Globe pointed out Gasper's minor league dominance in a post to X on Monday.
"The promotion of Mickey Gasper to the big leagues is remarkable," Speier said. "A minor league Rule 5 pick popped by the Sox from the Yankees this winter, the New Hampshire-born 28-year-old (a 27th rd pick in 2018) ranks 5th in AVG, 1st in OBP, and 2nd in OPS among ALL minor leaguers (300+PA)."
Gasper can also play second base.
His promotion was the most feel-good story of the day for the Red Sox on a day that Boston announced no less than nine roster moves as well as the two-game suspension of their All-Star outfielder.
More MLB: Red Sox Superstar Suspended Two Games For Slur Uttered In 'Heat Of The Moment'