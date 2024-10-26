Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Advised To Sign $10 Million Vet To Add Missing Rotation Piece

Boston has a real need in the starting rotation this winter

Patrick McAvoy

Oct 12, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) celebrates a strike out in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers during game five of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) celebrates a strike out in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers during game five of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox need to add to the starting rotation.

This is a statement that you are going to see a lot and isn’t going away.

Boston currently is in a much better position than it was a year ago, though. The Red Sox have fewer questions in the starting rotation. Tanner Houck took a massive step forward and was an All-Star. Brayan Bello and Kutter Crawford had inconsistent 2024 campaigns, but there was more good than bad. Lucas Giolito is widely expected to play a prominent role with the team in 2025 after missing the 2024 season due to injury.

The Red Sox now need just one more hurler. Boston needs to add a left-handed starter, and there will be a few options out there. There will be options like Blake Snell and Max Fried out there. Either would be fantastic, but cost a whole lot.

There will be cheap options out there, as well. One player who was floated as a fit for Boston is Cleveland Guardians starter Matthew Boyd by The Athletic’s Jim Bowden on a predicted one-year, $10 million deal.

“Matthew Boyd really increased his value in the postseason as he logged a 0.77 ERA over three starts (11 2/3 innings),” Bowden said. “With a deceptive delivery and an arsenal that includes a fastball, changeup, and slider, Boyd commands the strike zone well, adding and subtracting with unique shapes and sizes. He underwent Tommy John surgery in June 2023 but now looks healthy with a good mindset. Best team fits: (Cleveland Guardians), Tigers, (Baltimore Orioles), (San Diego Padres), (Atlanta Braves), Red Sox…Contract prediction: 1 year, $10 million”

Boyd is 33 years old and had a 2.72 ERA in eight starts in the regular season. That isn’t a large sample size, but if the Red Sox were to miss out on Fried or Snell, maybe a deal makes sense.

More MLB: Reds $40 Million Breakout Star Could Cut Ties With Cincy In Favor Of Red Sox

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News