Red Sox Advised To Sign Astros $36 Million All-Star To Fill Biggest Need
The Boston Red Sox have some work to do this winter.
This isn't ground-breaking or even somewhat surprising.
Boston took a step forward in 2024, but it still missed the playoffs. The Red Sox had a lot of bright spots but finished with an 81-81 record in the regular season despite being over 10 games above .500 at one point throughout the summer.
The Red Sox need to add at least one starting pitcher this winter, one or two right-handed bats, and some bullpen help. There are options out there and Boston specifically should be looking to add a left-handed pitcher because the staff currently is dominated with righties.
Because of this, MassLive.com's Christopher Smith floated Houston Astros hurler Yusei Kikuchi as a free agent fit.
"The Red Sox should be in the market for a top-of-the-rotation starter to pair with (Tanner Houck), (Brayan Bello), (Kutter Crawford), and (Lucas Giolito), as well as adding depth behind this group," Smith said. "This free-agent pitching class includes Corbin Burnes, Blake Snell, Max Fried, Yusei Kikuchi, Jack Flaherty, and Sean Manaea. The Red Sox are without a left-handed starter. Snell, Kikuchi, and Manaea would all fit that need."
Kikuchi likely would be the cheapest of this bunch. He's currently projected to get a one-year, $14 million deal by Spotrac but he certainly could end up with a multi-year deal.
The one-time All-Star just finished up a three-year, $36 million deal he signed with the Toronto Blue Jays so a deal of that size could make sense. He had a 4.05 ERA across 32 starts with the Blue Jays and Astros in 2024.
Kikuchi was traded from Toronto to the Astros and finished the season with a 2.70 ERA across his final 10 starts. Maybe he could be the guy for Boston.
