Red Sox Affected By This Team's 'Confounding' Approach To Trading Its Superstars
If you're hoping to make a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals these days, it sounds as if you're unlikely to find much common ground.
The Boston Red Sox are involved in high-profile trade talks with the Cardinals, so they're no doubt aware of what's going on. Boston has spent the winter pursuing a deal for aging All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, who St. Louis has said outright they need to get off their roster.
It's not only the Arenado negotiations, though, that stand out as examples of the Cardinals' inaction this winter. They haven't been able to trade anyone away, and for a team that has tacitly acknowledged it's entering a rebuild, that's pretty hard to excuse.
On Tuesday, ESPN’s Jeff Passan noted that rival executives across the league were bewildered by the Cardinals' lack of trade aggression in a piece summarizing the state of MLB offseason transactions.
“Why St. Louis hasn’t been more aggressive in dealing its bevy of talent — from Arenado to starters Sonny Gray and Erick Fedde to closer Ryan Helsley to young players (Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman) who have hit a wall — is confounding executives around the industry,”
“If the Cardinals aren’t going to spend — and they haven’t spent a dollar in free agency — surely, the thinking goes, they should leverage the players they’ve got now and start building toward something more.”
With $64 million remaining on his contract over the next three years, Arenado is more expensive than teams will be willing to pay for him straight-up. The Cardinals, according to Passan, have been unwilling to "budge enough" on the amount of money they're willing to attach to Arenado to move his contract.
The Red Sox seem to be content to wait out the Cardinals until they're willing to play ball. If Boston gets the money they want, Arenado could very well be joining them at spring training in Fort Myers soon.
