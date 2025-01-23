Red Sox, AL Central Rivals Called 'Likeliest' Landing Spots For $119 Million Star
The long slog continues for the Boston Red Sox in free agency.
To date, the biggest contract the Red Sox have handed out this winter remains the one-year, $21.05 million contract for Walker Buehler, which is essentially the same qualifying offer they handed to Nick Pivetta. After pledging that they aimed to win 95 games this season, such a lack of spending has been baffling.
Of course, the Red Sox also traded for Garrett Crochet, a blockbuster move worthy of praise for the entire front office. But a similar splash on the offensive side of the ball would reinvigorate a fan base that is growing more jaded with each passing day.
Alex Bregman isn't a perfect long-term fit for the Red Sox's roster, and perhaps that's why the club is dragging its feet. But Bregman is also the best right-handed bat still available, and the Red Sox desperately need someone who can threaten the Green Monster with consistent power.
On Thursday, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller named the Red Sox and Detroit Tigers as the "likeliest" landing spots for the two-time All-Star Bregman, also briefly naming the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets as threats to poach him.
"Of the teams that have been reportedly in the hunt, Detroit has arguably the greatest need for Bregman's glove and his right-handed bat. But if they're not willing to meet his contract demands, maybe he falls to the Mets, Red Sox or Blue Jays and their much larger budgets," Miller wrote.
"If he's willing to move to second base, Boston is probably the best non-Detroit bet."
Frankly, sometimes it seems like everyone else wants the Red Sox to sign Bregman more than the Red Sox do themselves. But he makes sense for them on so many levels.
Even in a subpar offensive season by his own standards, Bregman had a .768 OPS and 26 home runs. He caught fire after the All-Star break, hitting 14 of those home runs in his final 53 games, and he hopes to bring that momentum into next season.
Bregman also had 4.1 bWAR last season, which would have ranked second among Red Sox position players behind only Jarren Duran (8.7). Spotrac projects him for a four-year, $119 million contract.
The Red Sox seem to be wary about signing Bregman to a long-term contract, and that's understandable. But the more the market stagnates for the longtime Houston Astros star, the more disappointing it will ultimately be if Boston misses out on an affordable deal.
