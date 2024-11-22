Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox 'All In' On Star Chasing With Eyes On Projected $28M Ace, Per Insider

Will the Red Sox pull off a blockbuster signing this winter?

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A bucket of baseballs sits on the grass before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
If the Boston Red Sox had it their way all of the top free agents would be coming to town this winter.

It seems like money isn't an issue for them and they have at least spoken in some capacity to pretty much all of the big-name players available. Boston is in a completely different position than it was a year ago.

Changes are coming and this time it seems like big additions could be on the way to Boston. One player who was linked to the Red Sox is Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried as Boston is "all in" on starting pitching, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

"The Red Sox appear to be all in on starting pitching this offseason, with hurlers including Fried, (Corbin Burnes), and (Blake Snell) all drawing interest," Feinsand said. "Fried is a high school teammate of Boston righty Lucas Giolito, who could help recruit the longtime Braves starter to join him in Boston...

"Carlos Rodón was entering his age-30 season when he reached free agency, while Fried will be 31 in January, but Fried’s track record is far lengthier than Rodón’s was when he landed his six-year, $162 million deal with the Yankees. Aaron Nola was heading into his age-31 campaign when he signed his seven-year, $172 million deal with the Phillies last year, though Fried might not find a deal of that length. A five- or six-year deal with an average annual value between $25 million and $28 million should be within Fried’s reach."

Fried is one of the best left-handed pitchers in baseball and has been floated as an option for Boston on numerous occasions. Maybe a deal could happen.






