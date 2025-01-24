Red Sox All-Star Doesn't Close Door On Potential Dodgers Return
There are some free agents out there who are going to play solid roles with teams in 2025.
It has been a long offseason that has felt excruciatingly slow. Finally, there is an end in sight, though. We are just a few weeks away from pitchers and catchers reporting to Spring Training. Boston Red Sox pitchers and catchers will head to Spring Training on Feb. 12.
Before then, it wouldn't be shocking to see the free agent market really heat up one more time with some of the top guys signing deals. One player who is still out there is former Boston Red Sox All-Star Kenley Jansen. He spent the last two years with Boston but is somehow still available in free agency.
There was a lot of speculation tying Jansen to the Los Angeles Dodgers before things really took off this offseason. He spent the first 12 years of his big league career in Los Angeles and made it known that he would be open to returning at some point. It seemed like this offseason would be a good time to do so because the Dodgers had a real need in the bullpen.
Los Angeles has gone out and signed Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates, though. While this is the case, Jansen didn't close the door on a potential return in a video shared by TMZ.
"I mean, you never know," Jansen said when asked if he would have interest in joining the Dodgers. "I'm a free agent so we will see where it goes. I'm ready to play, man. Wherever it is. That's how I see it."
Jansen arguably is the top remaining free-agent reliever on the open market. Where will he land?
More MLB: 3 Important Dates For Red Sox Fans To Watch For Ahead Of 2025 Season