Red Sox Among 3 Finalists For Astros Star Alex Bregman: Report
The Boston Red Sox continue to be heavily tied to Houston Astros two-time All-Star Alex Bregman.
Spring Training is here so we should see some more movement in free agency over the next few days. Former Red Sox All-Star Kenley Jansen finally landed a deal on Tuesday after a long offseason to join the Los Angeles Angels.
There are plenty of players still looking for a new home, including Bregman. He has been tied to a handful of teams throughout the offseason but KPRC-TV Sports Director Randy McIlvoy reported that Bregman has narrowed his list of finalists to three with Boston being one.
"Today Alex Bregman reportedly narrowed his list of finalists to 3," McIlvoy said. "(Chicago Cubs), Red Sox, (Detroit Tigers). I believe he will go short-term with an opt-out. Thoughts Astros fans? Ready to turn the page?"
Boston, Chicago, and Detroit all have connections to Bregman. Red Sox manager Alex Cora has spoken very highly about Bregman and has made it clear that he is interested in returning with him after spending time together with Houston. Former Astros manager AJ Hinch is the manager of the Tigers. Chicago has been active this offseason landing former members of the Astros. The Cubs brought former Astros All-Stars Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly to town.
It's been clear that the Red Sox have been interested in bringing Bregman to town. We should find out more about his market in the near future. McIlvoy is a Sports Direction in Houston so it's certainly interesting to hear this update.
