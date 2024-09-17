Red Sox Among Most Likely Landing Spots For $215 Million Superstar
If the Boston Red Sox could add another frontline starter and power bat in the middle of the lineup this winter, they could end up being among the top teams in the American League in 2025.
Boston still is in the mix for an American League Wild Card spot and could make some noise down the stretch. Even if the Red Sox don't make the playoffs, they have impressed this season. Boston's young talent has another year under their belt and has shown this season the team will be force to be reckoned with sooner rather than later.
The Red Sox will have plenty of money to spend this winter and aren't too far away from contending. If the Red Sox add another ace and one more right-handed offensive piece, they could make some noise. The best pitcher who will be available certainly is Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes. He is projected to receive a deal in the area of $215 million by Spotrac.
Boston has been linked to Burnes on multiple occasions already from multiple outlets. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand shared a list of the top free agents with possible landing spots and then re-shared it on Sept. 12. Feinsand listed Burnes as the No. 2 free agent overall with the Red Sox among "potential fits."
"Burnes has been everything the Orioles could have hoped for in 2024, giving Baltimore the workhorse ace it has been seeking," Feinsand said. "Burnes had no issue moving to the American League for the first time in his career, and while the Orioles are likely to do everything they can to keep the four-time All-Star and 2021 (National League) Cy Young Award winner, Burnes – who is headed for his fifth straight Top 10 Cy Young finish and could become the eighth pitcher to earn the honor in both leagues – should have a number of clubs competing for his services. Potential fits: (New York Mets), Orioles, (and) Red Sox."
This isn't the first time Burnes has been mentioned as a fit for Boston. He also didn't shy away from the possibility of joining the Red Sox. He is the player Boston should target this winter and do everything possible to sign him.
