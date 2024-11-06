Red Sox Among 'Potential Suitors' For Giants Superstar, Per Insider
If the Boston Red Sox want to get back to the playoffs in 2025, they will need to inject some more big-time talent into its starting rotation.
This certainly is possible as the free agent class seemingly is pretty strong, with the likes of Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, and Blake Snell all hitting free agency, among other hurlers. The Red Sox certainly could afford any of the top three starters who will be out there and it will be just a matter of opening the checkbook.
Boston specifically needs a left-handed hurler with a righty-dominant rotation already intact. It will be a long offseason full of rumors and predictions, and Boston surely will be a hot topic. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand took a look at "potential suitors" for Snell and had the Red Sox on his list.
"Boston’s 4.04 ERA ranked ninth in the American League, and while its 3.81 rotation ERA ranked fifth in the league, the club was in the middle of the pack in innings pitched by its starters and lacked a veteran ace," Feinsand said. "Only three Red Sox starters threw as many as 160 innings – Kutter Crawford, Tanner Houck, and Brayan Bello – and adding a No. 1 starter to the group would seem to be a priority for Boston this offseason."
Feinsand had the Red Sox on his list, along with the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Baltimore Orioles, and Toronto Blue Jays. Clearly, there will be competition but the Red Sox could win out if they really want to.
