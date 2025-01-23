Red Sox-Astros Mock Trade Would Land $30 Million Star In Boston
The Boston Red Sox certainly could use another top-tier arm for the bullpen.
Boston added Aroldis Chapman early in free agency and has been linked to some other options. While this is the case, some of the top bullpen options have flown off the market recently. Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates both recently signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
There still are some options out there who could help the Red Sox in free agency including Carlos Estévez, Tommy Kahnle, David Robertson, and even Kenley Jansen. If the Red Sox strike out in free agency, it could make sense to look to the trade market.
One player who has been in some trade rumors this offseason is Houston Astros All-Star Ryan Pressly. It's unclear if he will actually be moved or if it is just chatter, but Boston should give the Astros a call just in case. The two-time All-Star had a 3.49 ERA across 59 outings last year. In 2023 he had a 3.58 ERA across 65 appearances. Pressly has a 3.27 career ERA across 12 years.
If Boston doesn't get one of the top remaining free agents, Pressly would be an interesting target.
Here is a hypothetical trade package to try to get a deal done.
Red Sox acquire: Right-handed pitcher Ryan Pressly
Astros acquire: Infielder Mikey Romero (Red Sox's No. 12 prospect), Outfielder Nelly Taylor (Red Sox's No. 25 prospect)
Pressly can be a dominant reliever but is 36 years old and isn't signed beyond the 2025 season. He had a vesting option for the 2025 season worth $14 million after landing a two-year, $30 million deal with Houston.
In comparison, the Milwaukee Brewers traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees for Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin earlier in the offseason. Williams is under contract for just one year and is 30 years old. He's one of the best closers in baseball so it's not surprising that the trade package would be better for him.
In this hypothetical scenario, the Red Sox trade away a very solid infield prospect. But, Boston is pretty loaded in the middle infield right now. Taylor is just 22 years old and isn't projected to make the jump to the big leagues until 2027.
Would this make sense?
