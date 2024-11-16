Red Sox Blockbuster Proposal Lands Star In Boston In Five-Player Swap
The Boston Red Sox are looking for pitching and there has been a lot of chatter about who possibly could be coming to town.
Whether the Red Sox splurge for a free agent or swing a trade, it's clear that at least one starter will end up coming to Boston this offseason. The Red Sox have plenty of money to spend and plenty of prospects to trade if they wanted to go that route.
The Red Sox are expected to be one of the most aggressive teams this winter and because of this, Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet continues to be brought up as a trade fit. Newsweek's Zach Pressnell even put together an intriguing blockbuster proposal for a deal.
"While there are pitchers in free agency to add, many of these guys would come with huge contracts and bidding wars," Pressnell said. "Boston should be looking to add somebody like Jack Flaherty or Max Fried, but they should also explore a trade for Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet. Here's a deal that could send Crochet to Boston:
"Boston Red Sox receive: LHP Garrett Crochet. Chicago White Sox receive: (shortstop) Franklin Arias (No. 6 prospect), (shortstop) Yoeilin Cespedes (No. 7 prospect), (outfielder) Miguel Bleis (No. 8 prospect), (shortstop/second baseman) Mikey Romero (No. 16 prospect). The White Sox are actively looking to shop Crochet this offseason. They're slowly losing their leverage day by day. The longer a deal takes, especially if it takes all the way into the regular season, the cheaper he will be for a team to acquire."
This is just a hypothetical, but it would be fantastic for Boston. If the Red Sox could swing a deal without giving up Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, Kyle Teel, or Kristian Campbell, it would be a no-brainer.
