Red Sox, Blue Jays Called Top Fits For $100 Million 44-Homer Slugger
The Boston Red Sox are one or two offensive pieces away from being considered among the top contenders in the American League.
Boston has the pitching to make some noise next year and is filled with young, All-Star-level talent. The Red Sox have exciting, young players like Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers, and Tanner Houck and now already have added Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler to the team. Boston is building a team that can sustain winning for years thanks to its young core.
But, now, they need to add more offense. Boston still is lefty-heavy and lost its best right-handed hitter from 2024 in Tyler O'Neill. The Red Sox have been linked to players like Alex Bregman and Teoscar Hernández this offseason, but there are other options out there as well.
Former Baltimore Orioles slugger Anthony Santander hit 44 home runs last season and still is available. The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported that he's looking to top $100 million in free agency and the Toronto Blue Jays currently are the favorite for him, but Boston is an option as well.
"Anthony Santander," Heyman said. "Power hitters, even good ones like Santander, are one constituency not getting their due yet. Understandably, he’s been looking to crack $100M. The Jays are nearly everyone’s best guess, followed by Boston."
Santander is two years younger than Hernández and had a better season than him in 2024. The former Orioles slugger launched 44 home runs and drove in 102 runs while earning his first All-Star nod. A deal worth $100 million seems like a lot, but maybe Boston will surprise us.
