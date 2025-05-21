Red Sox Breakout Star Called ‘Most Overlooked Rookie’ In American League
Despite a mediocre season for the Boston Red Sox so far, the team has had some positive surprises.
At the top of the list in that regard is the production Boston has gotten from rookies.
Last year, it was rookies Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela bursting onto the scene and producing at a higher level than expected.
This year, it’s Kristian Campbell and Carlos Narváez.
Campbell came in with a ton of hype, but no one expected him to start the season as hot as he did (he’s cooled off considerably since).
An even more surprising rookie narrative for Boston has been the emergence of Narváez.
On Tuesday, MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger ranked Narváez as a top-10 rookie in Major League Baseball at the moment.
“No. 6, the most overlooked rookie in the American League … Carlos Narváez,” Amsinger said during MLB Tonight.
“No one's talking about him. His OPS+ is 121. He's got four home runs, 14 RBIs. His on-base (percentage) is .346 … (he’s) catching all the time for the Red Sox.”
Narváez, 26, was traded to Boston from the New York Yankees last December. Entering Wednesday, he was slashing .280/.346/.466 with a 127 OPS+, five home runs, and 15 RBI.
Six weeks ago, Boston was seen as a potential buyer for a catcher (Connor Wong had just been sent to the Injured List).
The breakout season of Narváez has changed that.
The Red Sox may have found their new starting catcher.
