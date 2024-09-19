Red Sox Breakout Star On 'All-Breakout Team' After MVP-Caliber Season
The Boston Red Sox are fighting for a playoff spot but right now look like they are going to finish the campaign on the outside looking in.
Boston currently has a 76-76 record with just 10 games left in the season. The Red Sox aren't completely mathematically out of the playoff race, but it would be a shock if they were to make the playoffs this season.
Although this is the case, there have been plenty of bright spots. No player arguably has been a bigger bright spot for Boston than young outfielder Jarren Duran. He earned his first All-Star nod this season and even won the All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award.
He has shined this season for Boston and currently is leading the American League with 45 doubles and 13 triples in 150 games played. The 28-year-old is slashing .285/.341/.498 with 21 home runs, 73 RBIs, 32 stolen bases, 45 doubles, and 13 triples. He has been everything Boston could've hoped for this season.
Duran has been so good that Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter placed him on his "All-Breakout Team."
"Outfielder Jarren Duran is a prime example of how not all former top prospects find immediate success when they first arrive in the big leagues, but they are still capable of a major step forward once they settle in," Reuter said. "The 28-year-old hit a combined .219/.269/.354 over 335 plate appearances during his first two seasons in the majors in 2021 and 2022, but he took a major step forward last year when he posted a 121 OPS+ with 44 extra-base hits and 24 steals in a 2.1-WAR campaign.
"He has emerged as a legitimate MVP candidate this year, filling up the stat sheet with 45 doubles, 13 triples, 21 home runs, and 32 steals while also posting elite defensive metrics (24 DRS, 3.8 UZR/150) in the outfield."
Duran has been a true superstar for the Red Sox this season and should play a major role with the team for the foreseeable future.
