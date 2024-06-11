Red Sox Breakout Star's Return Reportedly Is Looming Amid Award-Seeking Campaign
The Boston Red Sox have been teetering around the .500 mark for the majority of the 2024 season despite a significant amount of injuries to key players.
Among the long list of injured players is a young star who has been making a strong case for the American League Rookie of the Year, and his highly-anticipated return appears to be getting close.
"Wilyer Abreu is 'doing everything' during pregame workouts today and feels like he’ll be back much sooner than originally anticipated," The Boston Herald's Gabrielle Star reported on Tuesday afternoon.
Abreu is hitting .272 with 22 extra-base hits including six home runs, 22 RBIs and a .829 OPS (130 OPS+) in 53 games this season. The rising star has also been a Gold Glove-caliber defender in right field.
Abreu's injury occurred in the dugout when he tripped walking down the stairs and sustained an ankle injury on June 2 against the Detroit Tigers, landing him on the 10-day injured list.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora also mentioned that he believes Abreu will only require one rehab start before his return to major league action.
If the 24-year-old follows Cora's timetable for return, he'll likely be back for either the series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies or the series opener against the New York Yankees on Friday.
More MLB: Red Sox Reinstate Slugger; DFA Former All-Star Weeks After Trading For Him