Red Sox Called 'Long Shots' For Yankees Superstar But Not Ruled Out By Insider
The Boston Red Sox could be in the market for a massive splash this winter.
Boston has struggled lately but isn't far away from being considered among the top contenders in the American League. The Red Sox are just a few pieces away and certainly will be looking to add this winter.
It's unclear if the Red Sox will look to make a major move, but ESPN's Jeff Passan mentioned Boston among the possible teams that can afford New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto, although he said the Red Sox are "long shots."
"Now, doing so with the aid of logic and history helps increase the likelihood that such speculation proves correct," Passan said. "And it's with that knowledge -- the recognition that age, as much as skill, drives baseball free agency, and Soto's combination of both is singular -- the industry agrees the floor for his contract will be $500 million.
"It will go higher, though, and when it does, that number will frighten away a vast majority of teams. Some of them could afford it; many will choose not to. This is the history of free agency. There are ultimately at most a handful of spenders for the biggest free agents. In Soto's case, the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, and both Los Angeles teams could likely afford him but are long shots to make a real push. Seattle could use him but will be scared off by the money."
The Red Sox certainly could use a guy like Soto. If they somehow could land him, the perception around the club immediately would flip over night. Boston should do everything it can to get a meeting with him when free agency opens up.
