Red Sox Called 'Realistic' Fit For 2-Time World Series Champion
The Boston Red Sox have one of the best young cores in baseball and certainly could use a veteran presence in the clubhouse.
Boston is a team that is nearing contention. The Red Sox have been rebuilding over the last few years and have given young players a chance to gain valuable experience. Now, they seem ready to take the next step forward. The Red Sox won 81 games last year and already have added Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler to the team.
Now, the Red Sox need more offense and the player who has been tied to Boston the most lately has been former Houston Astros star Alex Bregman.
Bregman is a two-time All-Star and is arguably the best remaining free agent. The Red Sox can afford him and MLB.com's Ian Browne called him a "realistic" fit for Boston.
"Given Boston’s need for an experienced right-handed bat and a veteran leader in the clubhouse, Bregman is as good a fit as there is on the free-agent market," Browne said. "There is some question about how he would fit with the Red Sox positionally. Bregman has played third base his whole career, where Rafael Devers is entrenched with Boston.
"However, Bregman has sent out signals he would consider moving to second base for the right team, and Boston has an opening there. There have also been trade rumors involving Triston Casas this winter. If Casas was moved, Devers could move across the diamond to first base with Bregman staying at the hot corner."
If the Red Sox can add Bregman this offseason, there's a chance they could be the best team in the American League in 2025.
