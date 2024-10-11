Red Sox Called 'Worst' Fit For Projected $149 Million All-Star
What's next for the Boston Red Sox?
Free agency is quickly approaching. It won't begin until this winter, but speculation and rumors are already running rampant. It's going to be an exciting offseason, to say the least. There will be plenty of star power available this offseason, and Boston already has been a team that has been mentioned with some of the best upcoming free agents.
The Red Sox need to add, and Boston has made it known that it will be active. Boston will be looking for some pitching help and desperately need a left-handed starter. This is one of the biggest reasons why the Atlanta Braves upcoming free agent, Max Fried has been mentioned as a fit on multiple occasions.
Although the Red Sox seem like they could be contenders in the American League as soon as 2025, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter called Boston the "worst" fit for Fried.
"Worst: Boston Red Sox," Reuter said. "The Red Sox signed Lucas Giolito to a two-year, $38.5 million deal last offseason, only to watch him spend the entire 2024 season on the injured list. Will that scare them away from pursuing another high-priced arm this winter?
"Fried has dealt with some arm issues in recent years, and while he has generally been durable, the Red Sox might prefer someone with a longer track record of chewing through innings if they are going to make the type of investment it will likely take to sign him."
Fried will be one of the best pitchers on the open market and certainly should be near the top of Boston's wish list this winter. The Red Sox are building something very good and Fried could help with that fact.
More MLB: Red Sox, Dodgers Predicted To Be In Mix For Projected $55 Million Star