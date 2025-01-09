Red Sox 'Checked In' On Projected $42 Million All-Star, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox have been all over free agent speculation and rumors all offseason to this point.
Boston won 81 games in 2024 and should be even better in 2025. The Red Sox have one of the best rotations in baseball on paper. A starting rotation featuring Garrett Crochet, Tanner Houck, Walker Buehler, Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, and Kutter Crawford could be really good.
The Red Sox's offense has a lot of potential if they can stay healthy. They have been tied to plenty of right-handed sluggers to help balance the lineup, but you've probably read enough about that conversation at this point.
Another area the Red Sox have tried to improve is the bullpen this offseason. Boston added Aroldis Chapman already and has been looking at other options as well. One player the team reportedly has "checked in" on is one-time All-Star Carlos Estévez, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"RHP Carlos Estévez: The Red Sox have checked in on Estévez but haven’t been aggressors to this point," Cotillo said. "He pitched really well for the (Los Angeles Angels) and (Philadelphia Phillies) last year and was one of the best relievers moved at the deadline. The hard-throwing 32-year-old is a bit underrated and should get a multi-year deal."
Cotillo noted that the Red Sox have been linked to a handful of the top remaining free-agent relievers. This isn't too shocking because the club had the 24th-ranked bullpen ERA at 4.39. Adding Chapman will help but they shouldn't stop there.
Estévez would be a solid fit. He was an All-Star in 2023 and was even better in 2024. Estévez logged a 2.45 ERA in 54 appearances with the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies. The veteran righty had a 50-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 55 innings pitched to go along with 26 saves. He's projected to land a three-year, $42 million deal this offseason by Spotrac. That wouldn't be too crazy for Boston after paying Kenley Jansen $32 million over the last two seasons.
