Red Sox Could Acquire 27-Year-Old Hot Name On Trade Market
What's next for the Boston Red Sox?
Boston is expected to be very active this winter, with the starting rotation being an area that could use a boost. The Red Sox are expected to enter the 2025 season with Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and Lucas Giolito all in the starting rotation.
That is a very good start for a rotation. There's always a chance that Boston makes a move involving any of those four, but it seems like all will be with the team.
Boston will need to add one starter at least this winter and should be looking to add a lefty to the mix. Houck, Bello, Crawford, and Giolito all are right-handed. There will be some options available in free agency, including Blake Snell. But there also will be some players out there on the trade market.
One player who consistently was floated as a possible trade target, but injuries hurt his trade value, is Miami Marlins 27-year-old hurler Jesús Luzardo. He only made 12 starts in 2024 and had a 5.00 ERA. This shouldn't be a deterrent for a possible trade, though, as he was injured for much of the year. He logged an ERA of 3.58 and 3.32 in 2023 and 2022.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller floated him as a trade candidate for teams this winter.
"The most oft-mentioned trade candidate is Jesús Luzardo, who started popping up in rumors last December," Miller said. "He has two years of arbitration eligibility remaining, and had he been healthy at the trade deadline, it's very likely he would have been traded, given how well he pitched in both 2022 and 2023.
"He wasn't healthy, though, throwing his final pitch of the season on June 16 due to a lumbar stress reaction. Unless his medical records show reason to believe it will be a concern moving forward, though, he could be on the move this winter."
If Miami makes Luzardo available, he should be Boston's top choice. His trade value isn't as high as it was, and he is very affordable financially until 2027. He would be a left-handed option for Boston and is young and could grow with the Red Sox's current core. Why not give Miami a call?
More MLB: Red Sox Called Top Option For $500 Million Star For Interesting Reason