Red Sox Could Acquire Projected $9 Million Rockies Hurler On Trade Block
The Boston Red Sox will have to be flexible as they look to bolster their pitching talent this offseason.
Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow will aim high for the most valuable arms on the market, but Boston also needs to be ready to add a less coveted pitcher here and there to fill out all aspects of its rotation and bullpen.
A 29-year-old right-hander from the Colorado Rockies could be a nice fit for Boston, with the potential to be a huge acquisition if he can return to the type of form he exhibited just a couple of years ago.
The hurler in question, Cal Quantrill, is coming off a down year, but his time in Cleveland showed that he can be an impact arm for a team one step away from contention like the rising Red Sox.
What’s more, Quantrill is a likely trade candidate this winter, according to a new report from Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer.
“The Rockies should be open to offers for Ryan McMahon and Brendan Rodgers this winter, but both figure to be kept under the club's protective loyalty blanket,” Rymer said on Friday.
“Cal Quantrill, on the other hand, stands to get squeezed out of Colorado's rotation if Germán Márquez and Antonio Senzatela are fully healthy next spring. He's also projected to make $9 million, which is a pretty price for a spot starter/long reliever.”
“Ordinarily, a Rockies pitcher with a 4.98 ERA wouldn't have much in the way of trade value. But it was only two years ago that the 29-year-old Quantrill pitched like a top-of-the-rotation starter in Cleveland, and getting back there could be as simple as scrapping his sinker.”
Perhaps a change of scenery is all Quantrill needs to return to form.
Could that new location for Quantrill be the historic Fenway Park?
