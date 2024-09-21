Red Sox Could Add DFA’d Yankees Reliever To Strengthen Historically Bad Bullpen
The Boston Red Sox aren’t in a position to be picky when it comes to reinforcing their bullpen at the present moment.
Boston’s ‘pen has collapsed this season in a manner that hasn’t been seen by Red Sox fans in decades. Any solid arm that enters the reliever market should be considered a possible addition by chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, which is why Breslow should take a long look at newly DFA’d Yankees reliever Ron Marinaccio.
The 29-year-old right-hander out of Toms River, New Jersey has compiled a 2.04 ERA, 41 strikeouts, and 0.98 WHIP in 39 2/3 innings in Triple-A this season.
Marinaccio has notably improved since being drafted at No. 572 overall by the Yankees in the 2017 Major League Baseball draft. When the minor league season was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, Marinaccio worked with pitching guru Daniel Moskos and increased his fastball from 90-91 miles per hour to 94-95 MPH.
Since being added to the Yankees’ 40-man roster in 2021 and then being named to New York’s Opening Day roster in 2022, Marinaccio has been back and forth between the minors and big leagues for one of baseball’s best franchises.
Marinaccio has proven he has Major League stuff, and there’s no reason the Red Sox shouldn’t give him a chance.
