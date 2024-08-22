Red Sox Could Add Fireballing Lefty Pending AL Club's 'Biggest Decision'
The Boston Red Sox are short on starting pitching as the 2024 season winds to a close. And they don't have a single lefty in their starting rotation.
What if they changed both of those things heading into 2025?
With Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, Brayan Bello, and Lucas Giolito under contract for next season, the Red Sox have a decent base of talent to work with. But they don't have anyone who strikes out a lot of batters, and having a rotation full of righties can be a competitive disadvantage.
The Red Sox have also been hesitant to spend big in free agency the past few offseasons, especially pitchers. So instead of pursuing marquee free-agent starters, the Red Sox could hit the trade market. That coincides with another American League team's impending decision about one of their starters quite nicely.
Bleacher Report's Joel Lauter wrote on Thursday that the "biggest decision" the Chicago White Sox and Chris Getz would have to make this winter would be whether to trade ace Garrett Crochet, who could be a prime trade target for Craig Breslow and the Red Sox.
"With club control through 2026, (Crochet) remains a valuable trade chip heading into the offseason." Reuter said. "Expect them to get a deal done this winter, whether it's an extension to build around him or a trade to add to the farm system."
Crochet, 25, was a revelation in the first half of 2024, leading the American League in strikeouts most of the way and making his first All-Star team. He has had his workload cut since the trade deadline and his ERA has risen to 3.64, but he still has a remarkable 12.6 K/9, which leads all starting pitchers.
Before the trade deadline, Crochet reportedly was unwilling to accept a bullpen role or pitch in the postseason for any team that acquired him unless they granted him an extension first. That could remain the case, or not, depending on how Crochet fares in arbitration.
Crochet is making just $800,000 this season, his first as a starting pitcher. He will likely make several times that in 2025, perhaps even around eight figures. With that initial payday secured, Crochet could be willing to bet on himself and keep pitching through arbitration. He will be a free agent in 2026.
If the Red Sox bring Crochet to Boston, their starting rotation would be a whole lot more intimidating in 2025. Expect Breslow to at least make a call to Getz and the White Sox this winter. What happens from there is up to the executives.
