Red Sox 'Could Be Eyeing' Projected $260 Million Superstar Free Agent
The Boston Red Sox's starting rotation could get a massive face lift this winter.
Boston hasn't been as high-spending in recent years as many have expected it to. Despite this fact, the Red Sox have plenty of money to spend and this upcoming free-agent class is extremely deep. Boston's biggest need is a starting pitcher at the top of the rotation and one of the best hurlers in baseball will be available in Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes.
Burnes would be a perfect fit and FanSided's Zach Pressnell speculated that the Red Sox could end up showing some interest.
"They have a few solid pitching options, but I would anticipate that they will be active in free agency in the starting pitching market. Boston could be eyeing a starter like Corbin Burnes to replace (Nick Pivetta)."
This isn't a report, but is more speculation but it makes sense. This isn't the first time Burnes has been suggested as a fit for the Red Sox and it isn't hard to see why. He is one of the best pitchers in baseball and has had success in the American League East this season with the Orioles. He has a 3.18 ERA in 29 starts this season and has kept the Orioles' rotation afloat amongst a handful of high-impact injuries.
If the Red Sox want him, they are going to have to open the check book as he is projected to land a deal worth around $260 million, according to The Athletic's Tim Britton.
"The baseline for his free-agent years looks like the seven-year, $245 million deal Stephen Strasburg signed after the 2019 World Series — which is also what Max Scherzer’s initial deal with the (Washington Nationals) equals in today’s money," Britton said. "Let’s suggest that as the extension, with the idea that a characteristic season from Burnes would set him up to top that valuation on the open market. 2024 salary: $15.6 million. Extension projection: Eight years, $260 million."
Boston could afford a deal like that and certainly should.
