Red Sox Could Be In Line To Reunite With $77 Million Free Agent
The Boston Red Sox are going to enter the upcoming offseason looking to add once again.
Boston has shown this season that it isn't too far away from contending. The Red Sox very well may end the season right around .500, but they have some very exciting young talent that overachieved this season. Boston has even more talent in the minors knocking on the big league door, and spending this offseason to fill other holes could help.
The Red Sox have plenty of offensive talent coming from the minors but not much help coming from the minors pitching-wise. Boston should be in the market for pitching this winter, and one player who could make some sense is old friend Michael Wacha. He spent the 2022 season with Boston and had a 3.32 ERA in 23 seasons.
He has spent the 2024 season with the Kansas City Royals and has been impressive with a 3.29 ERA in 27 starts. Wacha will be a free agent this winter and is projected to receive a contract worth roughly $77 million over four years.
He's someone who could help Boston in a major way. But if the Red Sox were to sign him, he can't be the only one. Wacha likely is more of a No. 3 starter. If the Red Sox were to sign Wacha, hopefully it would be in conjunction with a fellow frontline starter.
There will be plenty of options out there. Wacha would be a great fit, but he can't be the only person who Boston could be in the mix for.
