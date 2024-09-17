Red Sox Could Be In Mix For $121 Million Star When Free Agency Opens
The Boston Red Sox aren't too far away from contention.
Boston still is fighting for a playoff spot, although time is running out. The Red Sox are four games out of an American League Wild Card spot right now with just a few weeks to go. Math isn't on Boston's side right now, but it isn't hopeless.
The Red Sox have a series coming up against the Minnesota Twins that could make or break the entire season. They still have a chance, but need to stack up wins now.
Boston should be better in 2025, and adding another frontline starter this winter could be the difference between being on the outside looking in for the playoffs and being a contender. One player that was suggested as an option for Boston is Jack Flaherty by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"Flaherty’s first dalliance with free agency didn’t go well a year ago, so he bet on himself with a one-year, $14 million deal with the (Detroit Tigers)," Feinsand said. "His bet paid off: The right-hander pitched well in 18 starts with Detroit before being dealt to the (Los Angeles Dodgers) prior to the Trade Deadline. In a relatively thin starting pitching market – albeit a top-heavy one – Flaherty should be able to land the multi-year deal he struggled to find last offseason. Potential fits: Dodgers, (New York Mets), (and) Red Sox."
Flaherty is going to be expensive, but he is worth it. The 28-year-old has a 3.04 ERA, and Spotrac isprojecting him to receive a deal worth roughly $121 million across six seasons. If Boston wants to add a top-of-the-rotation starter, he should be their top choice. The Red Sox showed interest in him last year and now should get a deal done.
