Red Sox Could Be Option For Cy Young Winner At Surprisingly Affordable Rate
The Boston Red Sox certainly need to upgrade the starting rotation this winter.
Boston's starting rotation took a major step forward this season. Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, and Brayan Bello all have had positive moments at points this season and are the building blocks of a really good rotation. The Red Sox will have Lucas Giolito back next season, who should provide a major boost.
The Red Sox have had Nick Pivetta in the rotation, but he will be a free agent at the end of the season and could end up playing elsewhere in 2025.
Boston likely will be looking to add at least one frontline starter this offseason and one player who should be near the top of the team's wish list is current Cleveland Guardians ace Shane Bieber.
Bieber has been one of the most dominant pitchers in the American League over the last seven seasons but won't get as large of a deal as he deserves this winter. He had season-ending elbow surgery in the spring after making just two starts. He should be able to return to the mound at some point in 2025 and could give a team a major lift at a discount.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter suggested he could end up landing a two-year deal in free agency.
"After showing diminished velocity in 2023, Bieber came out firing during spring training, and he was lights out in his first two starts of the regular season before he was sidelined with an elbow issue," Reuter said. "That ultimately led to Tommy John surgery on April 12, and he is now on the recovery trail. He could be a prime candidate for a qualifying offer or a back-loaded, two-year deal that allows him a runway to rebuild his value."
Bieber has a career 3.22 ERA in seven seasons, and if he can return to form in 2025 and 2026, he could give Boston ace-level talent at a cheap cost. Spotrac projects his value to be around $150 million, but Boston only would have to pay a fraction of that cost. Why not take a chance on him?
