Red Sox Could Be Unexpected Fit For $18 Million Brewers Slugger If He Opts Out

Jackson Roberts

Jul 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
If there's one ballpark where right-handed power is essential, it's Fenway Park.

The 310-foot Green Monster left field, standing 37 feet high, constantly beckons to Boston Red Sox hitters and opponents alike. It turns flyouts into doubles and home runs, and any team that plays 81 games per year there would benefit from having an abundance of powerful righties.

Unfortunately, the Red Sox's best hitters at the moment all bat left-handed. With outfielder Tyler O'Neill set to hit free agency, the righty on the Red Sox's roster with the most home runs this season is Ceddanne Rafaela, with 15. Somehow, Boston needs to correct this lineup imbalance.

However, the free-agent market projects to be somewhat short on right-handed bats, headlined by names like Pete Alonso and Willy Adames. One unconventional solution, however, could be to pursue one of Adames' teammates on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Rhys Hoskins, a power-hitting righty first baseman, has the choice to become a free agent after returning to baseball following a season-long absence in 2023. Hoskins, who underwhelmed in his return, seemed uncertain about his future following the Brewers's season-ending playoff loss.

“It’s a good question. I don’t know,” Hoskins said, per Robert Murray of FanSided. “That’s a long way away.”

Hoskins is an interesting bounce-back candidate in 2024, and the Red Sox would almost certainly be interested, given the likelihood that his power would play up at Fenway Park. However, the 2024 season was the worst of Hoskins' career, with a .214/.303/.419 slash line and -0.2 wins above replacement.

Murray also said that the vast majority of folks around baseball expect Hoskins to return to Milwaukee on his $18 million player option, given that the market value for his services is likely down at the moment. A better 2025 season would likely ensure a better long-term contract for the 31-year-old.

If Hoskins somehow becomes available, though, the Red Sox could maneuver things around and clear space for him as a first baseman/designated hitter supplementary to Triston Casas. The righty hit between 27 and 34 home runs each year from 2018 to 2022, excepting the shortened 2020 season.

So while adding Hoskins may not be likely on paper, it's worth considering as a high-risk, high-reward play. First, though, he'll have to take the leap of faith in opting out of his Brewers deal.

Jackson Roberts
