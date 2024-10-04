Red Sox Could Land Guardians Former Cy Young Winner In Free Agency
The Boston Red Sox need to acquire multiple quality pitchers this offseason.
Boston’s rotation and bullpen both require reinforcements. One addition for the Red Sox could come in the form of a former Cy Young winner with the Cleveland Guardians.
29-year-old Shane Bieber has been linked to Boston of late, and there’s no reason that chief baseball officer Craig Breslow should remove the Red Sox from the sweepstakes for Bieber this offseason. Bieber is healing from Tommy John surgery but is expected to make a full recovery sometime in 2025. The Red Sox could sign him to a two-year deal and have him fully healthy for the next two playoff runs.
NESN’s Tim Crowley recently expressed confidence that Boston could be the perfect place for Bieber.
“Shane Bieber has a Cy Young award on his resume after a standout run with the Cleveland Guardians,” Crowley said. “Injuries slowed him down in recent years, so this could be a similar deal to the Giolito signing in terms of trusting Andrew Bailey and company to restore a top starter to form.”
Bieber is only four years removed from winning the American League Cy Young, and he has several years of productive pitching ahead of him.
The Red Sox should be among the first in line for his services once Cleveland’s season comes to an end.
