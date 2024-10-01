Red Sox Could Land Projected $19 Million All-Star As Underrated Fit
If the Boston Red Sox want to make a run at a playoff spot in 2025, they will need to add at least one or two starting pitchers this winter.
Boston will enter the 2025 campaign with Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, and Kutter Crawford penciled in with starting spots. The Red Sox will likely also have Lucas Giolito as an option for the starting rotation once he likely opts into his deal.
The Red Sox will enter the offseason looking to add some pitching and could turn to free agency or the trade market. There will be plenty of options out there, with top options like Blake Snell or Corbin Burnes being the players who have popped up the most in the headlines. But they aren't the only players who will be out there.
There will be plenty of less expensive options out there who could help, and one underrated player who should be considered is Kansas City Royals hurler Michael Lorenzen. The one-time All-Star began the 2024 season with the Texas Rangers and was traded to Kansas City. Overall, he finished the regular season with a 3.31 ERA in 26 appearances -- including 24 starts.
Lorenzen was an All-Star in 2023 and spent time with the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies. He could be an option to bolster the back of the Red Sox's rotation and is projected to get a deal worth $19 million over two years.
If he actually is available for $19 million, Boston should be all over that deal. Especially if they are unable to land an ace like Snell or Burnes.
