Red Sox Could Land Red-Hot Marlins Starter In Much-Needed Deadline Pickup
As Walker Buehler takes to the mound on Saturday, the Boston Red Sox are surely mindful of their need for more starting pitching.
The Red Sox have had three very reliable starters since the start of June: Garrett Crochet, Lucas Giolito, and Brayan Bello. Yet, those last two were anything but reliable early in the season, and Buehler and the rotating fifth spot have been major pain points.
As the Jul. 31 trade deadline approaches, suspense has been building over whether the Red Sox will buy, sell, or worst of all, neither. But assuming they do end up adding to the roster, because that's been their stated objective, which starting pitchers might they be after?
Miami Marlins star Sandy Alcantara has been the biggest name on the trade rumor mill all season long. But one Red Sox writer believes Boston could instead go after one of Alcantara's rotation mates.
On Saturday, Stephen Parello of FanSided named Edward Cabrera, who has a 1.91 ERA in his last nine starts, as a worthy trade target for Boston to consider.
"An under-the-radar candidate for the rotation might be Miami's Edward Cabrera. The oft-injured righty has an expansive repertoire and some strikeout upside, but walks too many batters," Parello wrote.
"With two more years of arbitration, Miami could look to move on before his salary begins to balloon, giving the Red Sox the opportunity to land a cost-controlled 27-year-old hurler. He wouldn't come without risk, as he's never thrown more than 99.2 innings in a single season, but the upside might make him a gamble worth taking."
Cabrera has also yet to throw 100 pitches in a single start this season, to add to Parello's concerns about longevity. He's not your traditional workhorse; rather, he pitches every outing to some extent like he's coming out of the bullpen.
The signature pitch Cabrera throws? A 94-mile-per-hour "change-up."
It's far from a certainty that the Red Sox will be in on Cabrera, but if they're looking to ride the hot hand by the time the deadline rolls around, he's a name worth keeping an eye on.