Red Sox Could Move Emerging Star To Acquire Elite Pitcher In Proposed Blockbuster
The Boston Red Sox have a problem heading into future seasons. But it's also a problem many other organizations would envy having.
With talent blossoming at both the major- and minor-league levels, the Red Sox may simply have too many outfielders at their disposal. It's part-luxury, part-burden for Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow.
Between All-Star Jarren Duran, standout rookies Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu, top prospect Roman Anthony, and perhaps 2024 first-round pick Braden Montgomery, Boston has an embarrassment of riches in the outfield. But they can also only play three guys out there at once.
With that in mind, one baseball writer believes the Red Sox could move one of their outfielders to address a key roster need this winter. And the name thrown out there could surprise Boston fans at first glance.
FanSided's Rick McNair proposed on Monday that the Red Sox could acquire an elite starting pitcher this winter by shopping Duran, who is scheduled to hit arbitration for the first time in his young career.
"Boston has (Ceddanne) Rafaela for now, and just down the road, there are a plethora of prospects in the pipeline who are ready for outfield duty," McNair said. "The return for a talent like Duran... places Craig Breslow firmly in Red Barber's catbird seat in trade negotiations."
It's impossible to overstate what Duran has meant to the Red Sox this season. He's been the best leadoff hitter in the American League, putting pressure on opposing defenses from the first pitch of games with a power-speed combination rivaled only by the Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr.
However, Duran is also older than the rest of the outfield options in the Boston organization, turning 28 on Sept. 5, and it's unclear how his tools will age. He's in peak physical condition, he's worked hard to improve his defense exponentially, but speed is often the first tool to go.
If the Red Sox believe 2024 will be the peak for Duran, it's understandable that they could at least consider moving him for an elite arm like, say, a George Kirby of the Seattle Mariners. But whether Seattle would entertain that notion, especially if Boston demanded additional players in return, is another discussion.
Ultimately, it would feel somewhat alarmist of Breslow and the front office to pull the plug on an All-Star contributor just as his career is taking off. But far crazier things have happened across baseball in offseasons past.
