Red Sox Could Pursue $20 Million Rockies Vet With 'Climbing' Trade Value
How will the Boston Red Sox bolster their rotation before the July 31 Major League Baseball trade deadline?
All of Boston's starting pitchers except Garrett Crochet have been injured or inconsistent in 2025. If the Red Sox are serious about making the playoffs, they should acquire another proven arm.
One intriguing option is a veteran pitcher whose recent outings have put the market on notice.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale discussed this player on Sunday.
"(Colorado) Rockies starter Germán Márquez’s trade value is starting to climb, yielding three or fewer runs in six of his last eight starts, with a 3.47 ERA in June," Nightengale wrote.
Zooming out, Márquez’s 2025 season has been a mixed bag, with a 3-8 record, a 6.11 ERA, and a 1.64 WHIP across 15 starts and 73 2/3 innings pitched. Over his career, Márquez owns a 4.53 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP, numbers that suggest reliability when adjusted for his home ballpark’s hitter-friendly altitude.
Márquez's recent hot streak, as Nightengale notes, indicates he could thrive in a different environment.
Currently in the second year of a two-year, $20 million deal, Márquez’s contract is set to expire at season’s end, making him a rental for a playoff hopeful like Boston.
For the Red Sox, acquiring Márquez could involve sending out mid-level prospects, a reasonable price for a pitcher who could slot into the middle of their rotation immediately.
Márquez is far from the hottest pitcher potentially hitting the trade block, but he's someone to monitor in connection to the Red Sox as they scan all levels of the market.
