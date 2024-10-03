Red Sox Could Pursue Orioles Veteran, Righty Bat Who 'Won't Be Back'
The Boston Red Sox have only a few boxes to check this offseason, but they're vitally important boxes.
Starting pitching is likely objective number one for Craig Breslow and the front office. But number two should be balancing the lineup, which was oversaturated with left-handed batters in 2024 and only looks to be getting more lefty-heavy with the group of top prospects Boston has waiting on standby.
Going after marquee free agents is always a popular move, and there are some excellent right-handed bats on the market this winter. But with pitching figuring to be a priority, it's also worth considering some of the more affordable righty options that project to be available.
One of those options is outfielder Austin Slater, a longtime member of the San Francisco Giants who finished the 2024 season with the Baltimore Orioles. Zach Pressnell of FanSided predicted Wednesday that Slater "won't be back" with the Orioles in 2025.
"Slater served his purpose with the team, but he's simply not a difference-maker," Pressnell said. "The Orioles only managed one run in the postseason and they had Slater taking at-bats to help them do so. If they want to contend in the postseason, they can't have a bat like Slater's taking any at-bats when it matters."
Pressnell is right in the sense that no one is mistaking Slater for an impact bat. He's had some decent seasons in a Giants uniform, but for the most part, his career numbers look mediocre. However, he could still play a decent role with the right team, and it's a role the Red Sox know very well.
Slater is a prolific platoon bat, owning a career .793 OPS against left-handed pitchers versus .650 against righties. Boston has had Rob Refsnyder as its designated lefty-masher for the past three years, and has seen how valuable Refsnyder can be in the right matchup.
There likely isn't room for both Slater and Refsnyder as backup outfielders, though. Refsnyder seems intent on returning to the Red Sox, who have a $2 million club option to retain his rights, but if he changes his mind, or suffers an unlikely injury, Slater could be a decent fit in Boston.
