Red Sox Could Pursue Predicted $40 Million Star Expected To Opt Out
If the Boston Red Sox want to make a deep run in the playoffs in 2025, they are going to need another starter at the top-of-the-rotation.
Boston already is in contention for a playoff spot this season but will be even better next year. The Red Sox's offense should be great with their young players taking another step forward, more reinforcement coming from the minors, and better health for some of their current players.
The Red Sox's rotation even will get better without having to do much with Lucas Giolito expected to join the rotation after missing the 2024 season. If the Red Sox can add another starter, they will be in a good position.
One player who should be at the top of Boston's wish list is old friend Nathan Eovaldi. He currently pitches for the Texas Rangers but is predicted to opt out of his deal, according to CBS Sports' Mike Axisa.
"Contract situation: $20 million player option for 2025," Axisa said. "Technically, Eovaldi does not have this player option yet. He'll gain access to the player option when one of three conditions are met...Assuming Eovaldi throws those final four innings he needs to get the player option, he'll then have to decide whether to take the $20 million and remain with the Rangers next year, or give free agency another try with his 35th birthday coming up in February. He is a beloved teammate and a clutch performer, but he turns 35 soon and he has a long injury history. There's risk.
"Prediction: Eovaldi throws the four he needs to get the player option, then declines it, tests the free-agent waters, and ultimately returns to the Rangers on a new contract. Perhaps something like two years and $40 million with an option for a third year. "
While Axisa predicted that Eovaldi will re-sign with Texas, if he becomes available, Boston should do whatever it takes to bring him back. He was a beloved member of the Red Sox for five years and helped lead the team to a World Series win in 2018. He has proven to be a dominant playoff pitcher and has made two All-Star teams over the last four seasons.
If Eovaldi actually can be signed for $40 million, Boston should give him that deal.
