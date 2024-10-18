Red Sox Could Reportedly Target Former No. 1 Overall Pick: 'You Have To Wonder'
The Boston Red Sox could make some unexpected trades this offseason.
With the Major League Baseball trade market consisting of so many moving parts, it’s impossible to predict where the Red Sox will fit into the chaos.
One would assume that chief baseball officer Craig Breslow wants to retain talented first baseman Triston Casas, but who knows what assets Breslow will be forced to relinquish in his quest for pitching?
If not Casas at first base for Boston in 2025, then who?
Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer believes that Breslow could make a play for Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB draft.
“Would the Tigers really trade Spencer Torkelson just four years after taking him with the No. 1 pick in the draft?” Rymer said.
“It ought to be unthinkable, but then you remember that the guy who drafted Torkelson got fired in 2022. That was also a rough year for the 25-year-old himself, and he's largely continued failing to carve out a place for himself in the club's future.”
“Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris comes off as seeming unsure of what to do with Torkelson. Yet even if trading him isn't his first instinct, you have to wonder if a market could develop for him. Disappointing returns notwithstanding, he's still young and not even eligible for arbitration until 2026.”
“Potential Fits: Arizona Diamondbacks, Pittsburgh Pirates, Boston Red Sox.”
First base is something to closely monitor for Boston this offseason.
There’s also the outside chance that Rafael Devers’ shoulder issues could plant an idea within manager Alex Cora’s mind to give Devers a go at first.
More MLB: Red Sox Will Likely Move '$54 Million-Plus' By Trading 'Disappointed' Player