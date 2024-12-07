Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Could Still Reunite With Projected $48 Million Slugger

The Red Sox still have a lot of work to do

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 16, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; A bucket of baseballs sits on the field prior to the game between the San Francisco Giants against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
Apr 16, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; A bucket of baseballs sits on the field prior to the game between the San Francisco Giants against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images / Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
In this story:

The dam is going to break soon enough across Major League Baseball free agency.

The Juan Soto sweepstakes seems to be nearing its end and once he decides where he is going to play in 2025, other teams should jump into the free-agent market quickly. It also doesn't hurt that the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings will begin next week which also will help to shake up the free agent market.

The pitching market has started to heat up with players like Blake Snell, Shane Bieber, Luis Severino, and Clay Holmes already signing deals. The offensive market has been slow, but that could work to the Boston Red Sox's advantage.

Boston is trying to land Soto, but the club will have to add some right-handed power as well. Luckily for the Red Sox, there still are plenty of options out there in free agency. MLB.com's Ian Browne said the Red Sox even still could reunite with Tyler O'Neill in free agency.

"While Soto’s left-handed bat would give Boston’s lineup an increased fear factor, (Craig Breslow) is fully aware that the team needs more pop from the right side," Browne said. "Teoscar Hernández could be a great fit, though he could very well try to re-sign with the Dodgers, the team he just won a World Series title with. It isn’t out of the realm of possibility Boston could re-sign Tyler O’Neill, who had a strong season when healthy last year."

O'Neill is an interesting free agent to watch. He has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career but appeared in the second-most games of his career in a single season in 2024 at 113. He had a lot of success and hit 31 home runs and drove in 61 runs.

Spotrac currently is projecting him to land a three-year, $48 million deal this winter. Could Boston swing that and maybe even Soto as well?

More MLB: Red Sox Made 'Serious Push' To Sign $10 Million Two-Time All-Star

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News