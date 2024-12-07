Red Sox Could Still Reunite With Projected $48 Million Slugger
The dam is going to break soon enough across Major League Baseball free agency.
The Juan Soto sweepstakes seems to be nearing its end and once he decides where he is going to play in 2025, other teams should jump into the free-agent market quickly. It also doesn't hurt that the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings will begin next week which also will help to shake up the free agent market.
The pitching market has started to heat up with players like Blake Snell, Shane Bieber, Luis Severino, and Clay Holmes already signing deals. The offensive market has been slow, but that could work to the Boston Red Sox's advantage.
Boston is trying to land Soto, but the club will have to add some right-handed power as well. Luckily for the Red Sox, there still are plenty of options out there in free agency. MLB.com's Ian Browne said the Red Sox even still could reunite with Tyler O'Neill in free agency.
"While Soto’s left-handed bat would give Boston’s lineup an increased fear factor, (Craig Breslow) is fully aware that the team needs more pop from the right side," Browne said. "Teoscar Hernández could be a great fit, though he could very well try to re-sign with the Dodgers, the team he just won a World Series title with. It isn’t out of the realm of possibility Boston could re-sign Tyler O’Neill, who had a strong season when healthy last year."
O'Neill is an interesting free agent to watch. He has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career but appeared in the second-most games of his career in a single season in 2024 at 113. He had a lot of success and hit 31 home runs and drove in 61 runs.
Spotrac currently is projecting him to land a three-year, $48 million deal this winter. Could Boston swing that and maybe even Soto as well?
