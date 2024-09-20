Red Sox Could Surprisingly Start 22-Year-Old At Key Position On Opening Day
Who will be the Boston Red Sox starting catcher on Opening Day 2025?
It’s a question that remains shrouded in mystery, considering the options at Boston’s disposal.
Connor Wong has been solid in 2024, whereas deadline acquisition Danny Jansen has underperformed at the plate since coming to Boston. Then there’s 22-year-old stud prospect Kyle Teel, who has excelled since being promoted to Triple-A Worcester Red Sox this summer.
Teel, like his star teammate Roman Anthony in Worcester, has been a model of constant improvement during his journey within Boston’s farm system.
Teel appears to be the most talented catcher in the entire Red Sox organization, and he’s on an upward trajectory that might just land him in the big league lineup by April of next year.
In Teel’s last 20 games with Worcester, he’s slashing .333/.458/.491 with two home runs and three doubles.
Some believe that Boston should acquire a pitcher on the free agent market — maybe someone like Elías Díaz. However, at some point, the Red Sox are going to want to give Teel, their No. 14 overall selection in the 2013 draft, a chance to shine on the big stage.
Although Teel’s rise might be happening sooner than expected, that doesn’t make it any less real.
