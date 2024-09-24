Red Sox Could Surprisingly Trade Valuable Position Player In Roster Shakeup
The Boston Red Sox have a roster imbalance that must be attended to this offseason.
Boston needs pitching and simultaneously could benefit from clearing depth chart logjams at middle infield and in the outfield.
Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow will be tasked with managing a ton of different moving parts, the most exciting of which is Boston’s rising prospect talent.
Roman Anthony represents the most urgent narrative in that realm, considering that most Red Sox fans expect him to be on the Major League roster come Opening Day 2025.
Another surging star prospect to monitor is catcher Kyle Teel, who has been producing with Triple-A Worcester Red Sox at the level that might warrant a call-up around the same time as Anthony.
Could Teel’s rise spell the end of Connor Wong’s time in Boston?
It’s possible.
Wong has been an even more solid asset for the Red Sox this season than last, and he’s still only 28 years old. Breslow should be able to get good value in return by trading Wong, who has also shown he’s willing and capable to play in the infield.
Maybe Breslow will hold onto Wong until at least July 2025, allowing Teel to continue to grow. Of course, with Wong’s trade value intact right now, such a strategy runs the risk of Wong getting hurt or slumping in the first half of next season, thereby lowering that value.
With Danny Jansen unlikely to return and Teel still just 22, Wong’s near future is probably still in a Red Sox uniform. Sooner or later, however, Boston’s going to want to give Teel the look that everyone’s waiting for.
