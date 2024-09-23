Red Sox Could Target 26-Year-Old All-Star Hurler On Trade Market
If the Boston Red Sox want to trade for an elite pitcher this winter, they’ll have to part ways with a young, productive position player.
Triston Casas and Wilyer Abreu are the names being discussed of late as potential trade pieces that Boston could float into the market in return for a key starter.
Abreu’s departure would sting, but perhaps less so if Roman Anthony is as good as advertised. If Casas is the one to go, perhaps Rafael Devers could shift over to first base to preserve his shoulders.
There are a lot of possible outcomes, and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow will have many decisions to make between now and spring training.
If and when offers to come in for Casas, Abreu, or perhaps Ceddanne Rafaela, Breslow — a former Major League pitcher himself — is expected to be prudent in selecting the most valuable starter to bring aboard in exchange for one of Boston’s rising stars.
The Seattle Mariners play a prominent role in this narrative, seeing as Seattle has two young starting pitchers in Logan Gilbert and George Kirby, either of whom the Red Sox would love to acquire.
Kirby is still just 26 years old, despite having made an All-Star appearance last season.
Drafted by Seattle at No. 20 overall in the 2019 MLB draft, Kirby has delivered on his potential and could ultimately play the role of ace in Boston if Breslow can pull off a deal.
More MLB: Red Sox Recently Acquired Pitching Prospect Trending Toward 2025 Promotion