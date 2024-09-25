Red Sox Could Target $60 Million Star After Trying To Land At Deadline
Adding some more firepower to the bullpen should be among the Boston Red Sox's top priorities this winter.
Boston still is in the mix for an American League Wild Card spot with just four games left to play, but things aren't looking great. The chances aren't high for the Red Sox, and one of the reasons why the second half of the season hasn't gone Boston's way is because of the bullpen.
The Red Sox currently are ranked 25th in baseball in bullpen ERA at 4.45. If the bullpen had been just a tad bit better, the Red Sox likely would have a playoff spot right now.
Boston will have plenty of money to spend and should be targeting bullpen help this winter. Specifically, the Red Sox should be looking for ways to add a high-impact lefty into the mix. Boston tried to do so around the trade deadline and was heavily linked to former Miami Marlins star Tanner Scott before he was traded to the San Diego Padres.
Scott will be a free agent this winter and should be the guy that Boston goes after. He has a 1.51 ERA this season in 71 appearances. This will be his second straight season, finishing with an era under 3.00 while appearing in over 70 games.
He's projected to get paid well this winter with a deal of around $60 million, but Boston should be in the mix for him. Pairing him with a healthy Liam Hendriks would be a great way for Boston to end games in 2025. Bringing back Chris Martin certainly wouldn't hurt, and then the club can make decisions from there.
Boston has struggled with left-handed relievers in recent years and adding Scott would fix that.
